Rhode Island students help Harvey survivors











Rhode Island students help with disater recovery.

Photos by Mary Cipriano

Volunteers from St. Patrick’s Parish and High School in Providence, Rhode Island were in the Diocese of Corpus Christi on Sept. 22-24 providing help for those who suffered losses from Hurricane Harvey. The student volunteers and their adult chaperones stayed at the SOLT House in Robstown at the invitation of Father Mark Whelan.“The kids were energetic, caring, gentle and kind,” said Deacon Richard Longoria, who is heading the volunteer effort for the diocese. “The students never complained and took on their tasks with joy and in the spirit of the Lord.”On Friday, Sept. 22, the students spent the afternoon at Catholic Charities in Corpus Christi volunteering their time to sort and pack Harvey donations. On Saturday, Sept. 23, they spent the day in Bayside, cleaning out homes and clearing brush from properties. On Sunday the students worked to clear and clean up properties under the direction of the Good Samaritans of Rockport.This is not the first time the students volunteered to help in a natural disaster. The group was also in the Dominican Republic last year volunteering their time helping Dominicans deal with the aftermath of flooding.Father James Ruggieri, pastor at St. Patrick’s, and chaperone Mary Cipriano accompanied the students to Corpus Christi.