Robstown Mission celebrates annual pageant

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

St. Mary’s Mission in Robstown celebrated its annual Christmas Pageant, "Christmas is in the Heart", before the Vigil Mass on Dec. 24, 2017. The children and youth of St. Mary’s participated in the pageant.

Katie Molina played the part of the angel Gabriel. Mary was played my Denise Navarro, while Christian Martinez played Joseph, both of whom are high school confirmation students. Soloist Anyssa Gomez sang "O Holy Night," as the angels danced. Christian Martinez (Joseph) sang a solo to “Joseph Lullaby” by Mercy Me, as Mary traveled along the aisle with the baby Jesus.

T

The parish youth group participated in the orchestrated Christmas music sharing their music talent with instruments and singing.

Narrators were Abel Herrero and his daughter Andrea Herrero.

Father John Patterson SOLT, celebrated Mass with the Deacon Emilio Flores assisting.



Photos contributed by St. Mary's Mission.



wo young girls, Angelina Guerra and Bianca Bosques, sang to “Hush There's a Baby,” while K3-K5 students danced to the song.