Robstown parish, mission reach out to inmates at detention center with Easter messages

School, CCD and Life Teen students and families from St. Anthony of Padua Parish and St. Mary Mission in Robstown are providing Easter messages to the incarcerated at the Coastal Bend Detention Center this Easter Season. These are handmade Easter messages/cards and messages of faith, hope and love.



Participants were asked to make universal messages of the Easter Season for each inmate of the facility to let them know that they are not alone and neither are their families. Many of the families are unable to come and visit their loved ones.



“The messages provide inmates who are separated from families some measure of awareness that there are people who care for them and their families and offer prayers out of love and support for them,” Deacon Homer Martinez said.



The messages will be delivered Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. at Catholic services provided every Wednesday at the detention center located on County Road 81 and FM 2826. St. Anthony Parish has been providing religious services at the detention center for some time. They provide special activities during Christmas as well as services on a weekly basis.



“We wanted to add Easter since many of the inmates are not US citizens and therefore families are not able to visit them. Parish families and the children and young people have taken on this responsibility and add some comfort,” Deacon Martinez said.

