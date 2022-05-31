Robstown schoolchildren learn about horticulture and faith on field trip

Second grade students from St. Anthony Catholic School in Robstown recently participated in a field trip with their teacher, Blanca Konitzer, along with a small group of parents. Konitzer said the trip to the Corpus Christi Botanical Gardens coincided with some classroom work revolving around planting a garden.
“There is something so peaceful about gardening and I wanted to pass on the passion I have for cultivating a garden to my students,” said Konitzer. “Back in the classroom, we learned about the process of building and sustaining a garden, so the logical choice was visiting the botanical gardens, where they could see gardens on a much bigger scale.”
After the morning tour of the botanical gardens, the students and chaperones headed to Corpus Christi Cathedral, where lunch was delivered, and the group enjoyed a delicious meal in St. Joseph’s Hall. After lunch, Msgr. Michael Howell treated the students to a personal tour of the cathedral, including a visit to the crypts of former bishops and an explanation of the various pieces of religious art throughout the cathedral.