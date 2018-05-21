Rotary Club recognized two outstanding students

Pictured from left Ted Garcia, Alexandria Serna and Bridget Lee Sang

Gary N. Blum, DDS





Ted Garcia, sponsor of the Rotary Interact club at St. John Paul II High School, recognized valedictorian Bridget Lee Sang and salutatorian Alexandria Serna at the Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi on May 16. The girls spoke about their high school experiences and their future plans.



The two outstanding students are "absolutely amazing young ladies and we have been blessed with their presence in our school community the last four years," Garcia said.



A few years ago two Rotary Club members visited talked about partnering with St. John Paul II High School and recognizing two different outstanding students monthly at one of their weekly meetings.



The Rotary Interact Club under the leadership of Garcia has provided members with opportunities for learning and enhancing leadership skills and for service projects. They have been involved in building wheelchair ramps, working at construction sites for Habitat for Humanity, taking gifts to The ARK Assessment Center & Shelter for Youth and taking gifts to women's shelters in the Corpus Christi area.