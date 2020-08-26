Run with Nuns: Sixth Annual Franciscan Rhythms 5K Trail Run/Walk Goes Virtual

The Franciscan Life Process Center’s (FLPC) sixth annual Franciscan Rhythms 5K Trail Run/Walk is going all virtual this year, allowing supporters anywhere to run, walk or ride, now through October, and support its music therapy program.
This year, the FLPC’s fundraising target is $30,000, which will ensure it can provide music therapy services for all who apply and need assistance. Many clients receive a variety of therapies, including physical, occupational and speech therapy and the families served often need financial assistance as music therapy is not generally covered by most medical insurance plans.
In 1978, the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist pioneered music therapy in West Michigan, introducing it at schools, hospitals, retirement communities, and hospice centers long before it was a widely recognized therapy method. Just as Franciscan Life Process Center’s music therapy has grown, so has the need.
“The Franciscan Rhythms 5K Trail Run/Walk supports our music therapy program and all patients we serve, ranging from children with special needs, to those in hospital settings, nursing home communities and those in hospice. Music therapy on a regular basis improves the quality of life for our patients,” explained Sister Colleen Ann Nagle.
“We serve people in all stages of life and believe music therapy should be available to all who need it,” added music therapist Sandy Koteskey. “Our hope is that making the trail run and walk all virtual this year will allow more people to engage with us so we can help more patients.”
Registration is available at trailrun2020.eventbrite.com
Runners, walkers and bikers are invited to share their photos on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #RunWithNuns and tag the FLPC on Facebook: @FranciscanCenter or Instagram: @FranciscanLifeProcessCenter.