Russ Martin receives an award for ‘25 years of Excellence’

Russ Martin, Director of Broadcast Operations, at KLUX 89.5 HD received an award from General Manager Marty Wind for 25 years of service on June 5.
The award is “for his unceasing dedication to Catholic broadcasting for the past 25 years,” Wind said. So, Russ thank you for all your service and all the good things you have brought to DTC. We couldn't have done it without you. And we appreciate you. You certainly have left your impression on this station and it's all good.
Martin is a veteran of radio and television for some 50 years. Before coming to the Diocese of Corpus Christi he worked 25 years in commercial radio. “From coast to coast, from Los Angeles, California to Pensacola, Florida and from North Carolina to the Dallas Fort Worth area,” he said.
“Nobody in this town writes better copy,” said Wind to board members gathered for the small celebration. “He’s thorough and he’s accurate; he crosses those "t’s" and dots those "i's" and he’s a great employee to have.”
“This has been totally unexpected. It’s really been a pleasure working here. I still get up in the morning and look forward to going to work,” Martin said. “For twenty-five years I worked in commercial radio and the Lord said ‘okay, you have some talent so it's time you come to work for me.
“When I'm writing copy for certain things, I want to make sure it's right according to the Church. I’m very meticulous about what goes on the air because you can't unring that bell. I was told that very early in this business. So, it's got to be right the first time."
