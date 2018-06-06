Sacred Heart celebrates Feast of Corpus Christi

Pastor Father Angel Montana, pastor of celebrated the Feast Day of Corpus Christi with Mass and procession at Sacred Heart Church in Corpus Christi on June 2.



Carrying the Blessed Sacrament after Mass, Father Montana led parishioners to the Sacred Heart grotto to bless the Seven Altars set up for parish groups and societies.



With a blessing Father Montana placed the Blessed Sacrament on each of the altars. The altars in the grotto are: the Blue Army; el Coro/Choir; CDA Court #1149 of Sacred Heart; el Grupo de Oracion; Las Guadalupanas and Guadalupanos; San Pablo Apostoles; and Nocturnal Adoration (Father Montana's altar.)



At the last altar of Father Montana gave parishioners a benediction and raised the Blessed Sacrament to bless them all. "What a beautiful day it was and a beautiful blessing for all of us," parish secretary Mary Rangel said. "Thank you Father Angel for doing this to increase our Faith and believe in Him."

