Sacred Heart celebrates Thanksgiving with a food drive and Mass

Students from Sacred Heart School in Rockport offered gifts of food from their Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive during a Thanksgiving Mass on Nov. 20. The Mass was celebrated by Father Ray Yrlas.
Every year, during the month of November the school, sends out flyers, posters, and bulletin announcements asking parishioners to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society's Food Pantry by bringing non-perishable food items.
The fifth graders are in charge of making sure that all of the food donated gets to the church. The students then bring each item up to the altar for a blessing during the school-wide Mass. After Mass, the food was loaded into a vehicle, then students walked a short and unloaded all of the items at the St. Vincent de Paul Society's Food Pantry.
“This is done each year to serve our community and those in need,” said Katherine Barnes, Principal at Sacred Heart School.