Sacred Heart Parish in Rockport is first to receive the Traveling Monstrance

Father Ray Yrlas, right, is the first dean to receive the 2021 Traveling Monstrance. His Parish, Sacred Heart in Rockport will be the first to adore the Eucharist in this vessel for the Lord.
Parishes are about to participate in a diocesan-wide program that will unite the Diocese of Corpus Christi in prayer through the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
“A Traveling Monstrance will be sent from parish to parish with the sole purpose of uniting us in prayer before our Lord in Holy Hour Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in preparation of the Feast of Corpus Christi,” said Jaime Reyna, Feast of Corpus Christi Coordinator. “We are embarking upon a tremendous opportunity to unite the Body of Christ in a profound way within our diocese.”
On Jan. 11 the monstrance began its trek across the Diocese of Corpus Christi with the Dean of Refugio, Father Ray Yrlas, the first to receive it in his parish, Sacred Heart in Rockport.
During the Feast of Corpus Christi a specially designed one-of-a-kind monstrance may be unveiled that represents the Diocese of Corpus Christi. This new monstrance will travel the whole Diocese during 2022 in preparation for the Eucharistic Congress in June of 2022.
This monstrance originally belonged to Most Rev. Francis X. Krautbauer, who was the second bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Born in Mappach, Bavaria.
Deans coordinating parish visits for 2021 are Very Rev. Ray Yrlas, Dean of Refugio from Jan. 1–31; Very Rev. Richard Gonzales, Dean of Beeville from Feb. 1–28; Very Rev. Christopher Becerra, Dean of Alice from March 1–31; Very Rev. Joseph Lopez, Dean of Kingsville from April 1–30; Very Rev. Richard Libby, Dean of Corpus Christi Southside from May 1–15; and Very Rev. Pete Elizardo, Dean of Corpus Christi Northside May 16–31.
Adoration dates for the Refugio Deanery will be
Jan. 13: Sacred Heart in Rockport from 5-6 p.m.
Jan. 14: St. Joseph in Port Aransas
Jan. 15: Mount Carmel in Portland
Jan. 19: Our Lady of Refugio in Refugio
Jan. 20: Sacred Heart & St. Paul in Sinton
Jan. 21: Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton
Jan. 22: Immaculate Conception in Gregory
Jan. 23: Our Lady of Assumption in Ingleside
Jan. 28: St. Mary’s in Aransas Pass
Please check with your parish for Holy Hour times.
We invite all of you to embrace this opportunity to come together as the Body of Christ and spend time with Our Lord in prayer as we honor the Name we bear as a diocese.
More information will be added soon, as pastors will coordinate with their Vicariate. Check the Feast of Corpus Christi website at
FeastofCC.org.
Jaime Reyna presents Father Ray Yrlas with the 2021 Traveling Monstrance.