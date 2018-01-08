Sacred Heart reopens interim campus

by South Texas Catholic

Sacred Heart School in Rockport, devastated by Hurricane Harvey, reopened an interim campus on Thursday, Jan. 4. The school was extensively damaged by the hurricane and was closed.

A school staff of 24 welcomed 82 students to the second semester of the 2017-18 school year. The staff prepared the Msgr. Kihneman Activity Center as the Main Building of the interim campus which in combination with eight modular classrooms will house all students and staff.

Each class participated in a STREAM activity, worked with its teachers, and was introduced to the new campus robots. Pastor Father Ray Yrlas opened the day leading students in prayer and in religious education. After a full day of classes and activities, he ended the day with the students as all prayed together in thanksgiving.

