Sacred Heart Rockport celebrates NCSW 2021 and live-streamed events for family

Sacred Heart School in Rockport kicked off National Catholic Schools Week with Mass at Sacred Heart Church on Sunday, Jan. 31. Events featured throughout the week included Monday’s Religion Bowl, Tuesday’s Spelling Bee, Wednesday’s Hats off to Catholic Education, Thursday’s Grandparent’s Day, and Friday’s Appreciation Mass and Student Talent Show.
On Tuesday’s Spelling Bee, there were 13 rounds of words and Arianna Bhakta won by spelling her 14th word correctly. Fifth grader, Diego Bernal, won 2nd place and was quick to congratulate Arianna after she was named the winner. Arianna is a fourth grader and was the Spelling Champion at last year's Bee. She went on to compete at the Spelling Bee in Corpus Christi.
Also, on Wednesday, students participated in a baby shower, gathering items for new babies and mothers. During Grandparents' Day, students brought pictures of family members to remind them of the love their families have for them and Friday’s Appreciation Mass honored donors, volunteers, and supporters of Sacred Heart School.
Many of the events throughout the week were livestreamed, since the campus was closed to all but students and staff due to COVID-19.
