Sacred Heart School gets demoed

Principal Kathy Barnes and Father Ray Yrlas took turns on the excavator knocking down the old Sacred Heart School buildings that Hurricane Harvey destroyed.
Taking down the buildings created mixed feelings for Barnes. She had worked in those buildings for 25 years. "There have been many children who walked these halls and learned their lessons in these classrooms. I hate to see it go, but if it takes knocking this one down to get a lovely new building for our school, let's do it," she said.
Father Yrlas graciously allowed Principal Barnes to take the first shot to start the process. When she knocked a hole in the roof, the fifth graders cheered her on.
One wall came tumbling down while Father Yrlas wielded the claw.
Plans for a new Sacred Heart School to be built along with the parish hall and offices will be forthcoming.