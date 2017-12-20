Sacred Heart School in Rockport slated to reopen

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

The Christmas spirit is running high at Sacred Heart parish in Rockport, as the reopening of their school appears to be on schedule for Jan. 4, 2018. Four new spacious modular buildings are in place and almost ready to receive students and teachers.



“They appear safe and secure for children. Ramps are being constructed for easy accessibility,” School Superintendent Rosemary Henry said.



The project architect is finalizing placement plans including electrical, plumbing and fencing. They will be located in the field west of the Activity Center, which will be used for a cafeteria and PE.



Work is progressing on getting WIFI, phone service and clock systems installed in place. The library book publisher has been notified that the school will be ready for delivery after Christmas. Principal Kathy Barnes and teachers have met to determine what furniture will need to be ordered.



“Please rest assured that there are many people working every day and even on weekends to make sure all is ready for our students on Jan. 4,” Barnes said.