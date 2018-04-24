Sacred Heart School presents NED Show

After enduring a tough year following the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, Rockport students from Sacred Heart Elementary School were encouraged by the positive message of The NED Show held in the gym of school's Interim Campus on April 10. NED stands for Never Give Up Encourage Others Do Your Best Always! The presenter uses video clips, yo-yo tricks, characters, audience participation, and visuals to get and keep the students' attention.The 45-minute presentation promotes positive behavior and academic achievement in elementary schools and according to principal Kathy Barnes reminds students what God expects from us all–doing our best, helping others, and always trying, not giving up."Students focused on the presenter and his message and there were lots of smiles and laughter. In the days after the program, I've asked the kids about NED, and each one I asked remembered the message! I'm very happy that we could do this for our students," Barnes said. "Thank you, NED Show!"