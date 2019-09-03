Sacred Heart School receives generous donation for books

Sacred Heart School in Rockport received a grant of $5,000 from the Frankie Casseb Youth Literacy Club to purchase books for their library on Aug. 30.
The Casseb family wanted to help the school in their efforts to replace some of the 9,000 books that were lost after Hurricane Harvey devastated the school.
The Frankie Casseb Youth Literacy Club was established in memory of their daughter who, at the age of 12, died tragically in an accident in 2007. She loved to read so the family formed this entity to elicit donations and endowments in order to promote and support literacy among middle school-aged children or younger by providing funding for books, reading lessons, and tutors to such individuals.