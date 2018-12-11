Sacred Heart School represented at the South Pole

by Kathy Barnes, Sacred Heart School

In October, the Sacred Heart School banner from Rockport was displayed at the Geographic South Pole by Wayne White, husband of art teacher Melissa White.

Scott White proudly displays the Sacred Heart School banner in the snow at the Geographic South Pole. Contributed photo

White is the Winter Site Manager for the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. The station is located in Antarctica and is the only inhabited place on Earth that the Sun is visible for six months day and night and dark for the rest of the year.Earlier in the year, he gave a presentation on the South Pole with students from Sacred Heart Elementary School in Rockport. The students signed a Sacred Heart School banner which he took with him to the South Pole.