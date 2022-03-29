Sacred Heart School second graders make the Honor Roll

Father Ray Yrlas, pastor of Sacred Heart, and second-grade teacher Mrs. Holly Waxman pose with second graders who proudly hold up their Honor Roll certificates at the Third Quarter Awards Presentation. Students, from left, are Anthony Danna, Kara Spangler, Paige Fulton, Karsyn Ford, Ayla Rey, Isabella Picarazzi, Tyler Parkoff, Kylie Spangler and Aubrey Ybarra. Photo by Kathy Barnes
Second graders from Sacred Heart School in Rockport make the Honor Roll for the first time. Students Anthony Danna, Kara Spangler, Paige Fulton, Karsyn Ford, Ayla Rey, Isabella Picarazzi, Tyler Parkoff, Kylie Spangler and Aubrey Ybarra were called up to the altar to receive a certificate for their accomplishment after Friday Mass on March 25.
Students who earn 87+ in all subjects make the A-B+ Honor Roll, and students with 90+ in all subjects make the all A Honor Roll. This was the first time students in the second grade had been eligible for earning the distinction of making the Honor Roll.