Sacred Heart students can enroll in other Catholic Schools

Sacred Heart Elementary School in Rockport suffered catastrophic damage when Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Officials of the Diocese of Corpus Christi have determined that the school cannot operate in its current condition. Accordingly, arrangements are being made for families to enroll their children in the Catholic school of the town they are living in, including Corpus Christi.



In a letter to Sacred Heart Elementary School parents, Principal Kathy Barnes said, “Sacred Heart School is God’s School. He will get us through this, and we will open our doors to our families as soon as possible.”



Superintendent of Schools, Rosemary Henry has reached out to dioceses across Texas and they have responded by offering current Sacred Heart students who took refuge in their cities admission to their schools. Likewise, students whose families have sought refuge in Corpus Christi can also enroll on Catholic schools in the city.



For further information, contact the Office of Catholic Schools at (361) 882-6191.



