Sacred Heart student breaks schools' record in keyboarding skills

James Hunt, Sacred Heart School fifth-grader, broke the school’s student record of 36 words per minute with 90% accuracy on Nov. 10.
“This is a great accomplishment in learning the keyboard by touch, .especially since students have been out of school from March 6- Sept. 8 with no computer class,” said Katherine Barnes, Principal of Sacred Heart School.
“With such great speed and accuracy at this time of year, James has the possibility of making 50 words per minute by the year’s end,” Computer teacher, Mr. Randy Barnes, said, happily. “He’s got a great start on reaching that goal!”
Keyboarding is part of the computer curriculum at Sacred Heart School. Weekly computer classes allow 10-15 minutes practicing keyboarding with the rest of the class time devoted to learning to use applications such as word processing, PowerPoint presentations, spreadsheets, etc.