Sacred Heart students participate in Outdoor School at Camp Champions

Fourth and fifth graders from Sacred Heart School in Rockport participated in Outdoor School at Camp Champions in Marble Falls. They took their first class called Teambuilding, where instructors taught the importance of Universal Respect in everything they do.
Students learned to kayak and fish in LBJ Lake, use a bow and arrow, and they mastered their fears by climbing a rock wall. Father Ray Yrlas, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church and School cheered them on and to everyone’s delight, several students reached the top and rang the bell.
They performed water quality studies and used tools from an authentic one-room cabin from the 1800s, which provided lessons about life during that time.
No electronics were allowed on the trip, so students took time to play games, listen to stories and enjoy campfire s’mores. Father Yrlas said he was glad to see the kids doing so well at camp.
The fourth and fifth-grade students would like to say a special “Thank You” to their SHS teachers who accompanied them on the trip: Mrs. Bennett, Mrs. White, Coach Moron, and Mrs. Barnes. And a special shout-out goes to the donors who paid for the chartered bus that carried them safely to and from Marble Falls.
The students had a wonderful time, and they represented Sacred Heart School and the Diocese of Corpus Christi well.