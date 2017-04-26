Sacred Heart students use the STREAM discipline to attack real world problems

The first-fifth grade students from Sacred Heart School in Rockport modeled the STREAM discipline on April 24. STREAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. It is an interdisciplinary approach to learning and connects academic concepts with "real-world" lessons.



These STREAM challenges varied from grade to grade and students were instructed to build objects that would perform specific tasks using everyday materials.



In Ann Morgan's second grade class students were instructed to construct a boat that would hold the most Easter egg peeps. The fifth grade students were instructed to build a casing that would keep an egg intact after being dropped.

