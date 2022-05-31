Salutatorian Grace Eleanor Leeson values hard work and service

From her time at Incarnate Word Academy, Salutatorian Grace Eleanor Leeson has learned the value of determination, grit, and hard work. She plans to incorporate these skills into her college life and beyond. She will be studying English and Pre-Med at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and intends on attending medical school following her college graduation in 2026.
Pursuing a career as a physician combines her passion for science and service. "I love science and working with my hands,” she said. “Service to the community and helping others are incredibly important to me.”
Grace has attended IWA since she was four years old. In high school, she was captain of the cross-country team, swimming team, and tennis team, president of the Medical Society, the founder and president of the Guitar Club, the vice president of the Environmental Club, the historian of the National Honor Society, and the treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society). Outside of school, she enjoys hiking and camping with my family, surfing, skiing, and playing guitar. “I absolutely love to play guitar. I play both acoustic and electric guitar, and I have been playing since sixth grade,” she said. “Some of my favorite guitar inspirations are Stevie Ray Vaughan and John Mayer.”
She credits the influence of both her parents for having graduated with distinction. “I learned hard work and determination from my mom, Kimberly Leeson, and patience and diligence from my dad, Ben Leeson. “Their confidence in me has driven me to be the best version of myself. They have always been my biggest supporters,” she said.
Grace’s parents are very proud of their daughter. “The character trait that makes us most proud of Grace is her compassion and acceptance of others. Grace is thoughtful and respectful. She makes a conscious effort to include students who may feel less comfortable in activities such as swimming, cross country and tennis,” Kimberly said. She practices the Christian principles of faith, love and service in her daily life.”
“IWA is the perfect setting to nurture the mind, body and spirit. Dedicated teachers and staff, small group learning, access to diverse extracurricular activities and a supportive, faith-based curriculum are some of IWA’s strengths. We are certain that Grace is reaching her potential because of the leadership opportunities she has embraced at Incarnate Word Academy, inside and out of the classroom,” Kimberly added. “We are certain that Grace has developed a solid foundation that has prepared her for college at the University of Notre Dame and beyond.”
Some of the school experiences that helped shape her character occurred during her senior year. IWA prioritizes community outreach and encourages students to take on service projects. This year, Grace organized a campus-wide greeting card drive for residents of local nursing homes. “I invited all of the students at IWA from elementary to high school to create greeting cards for nursing home residents. By the end of the project, students made over 650 cards which I delivered to six nursing homes in our community.”
On another occasion, she organized and planned a music concert for the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. “I played guitar and sang with my friends and family at the IWBS Convent. These experiences shaped my character by teaching me the value of love, compassion and appreciation for the elderly in my hometown,” she said. “I truly enjoyed these activities, and I plan to remain committed to community service for the rest of my life.”
Grace shouts out to her school counselor, Mrs. [Sherilyn] Calhoun, who helped her define and realize her goals. “Mrs. Calhoun is incredibly kind and supportive. I will truly cherish and love many of the teachers at IWA, like Mrs. Calhoun, Mrs. [Sandra] Trevino (registrar), Mr. [Thomas] Buckner (physics teacher), Mr. [Jay] Vasquez (anatomy teacher), and Mr. [Ronney] Heslip (art teacher).
Art was her favorite subject. “I really connected with my art teacher, Mr. Heslip. We shared a love for art and music, and I looked forward to taking a break from rigorous high school subjects to relax in Mr. Heslip’s art class each day,” Grace said.
Grace says that if she could have done one thing differently in high school, she would have worried less. It was difficult to balance grades and extracurricular activities, which sometimes led to stress. “If I could do it over again, I would tell myself to relax and that everything will work out.”
The most important thing she learned in high school is to be accepting and supportive of others. High school is a time for students to grow and find themselves. “The IWA community prioritizes love and support for all young people, and I hope to continue to spread this message of acceptance after my graduation.”
Her advice to first- and second-year students is “to use the time in high school to achieve a focused goal. For example, my goal in high school was to create an environment of acceptance where all students felt appreciated. I carried out this goal by obtaining leadership positions in sports and clubs and prioritizing acceptance and inclusion over skill level.”
Before she leaves for the University of Notre Dame in the fall, Grace will work during the summer as a lifeguard. She also plans on spending time with family and friends.