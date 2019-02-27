Students shed light on plastic problem

St. Pius X fourth through sixth grade students created artwork based on their studies, incorporating Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering and Math (STREAM) curriculum and teamwork. The exhibit, entitled, “Sans Plastique,” was displayed at the Msgr. Richard Shirley Youth Center on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
“Students showed complex and exemplary work that incorporated multiple skills and techniques,” art teacher Sheree Perkins said.
While studying ocean topics, beginning in November 2018, St. Pius X Enriched Reading students became aware of the serious problem that plastics pose to the oceans and communities. They requested “The Plastic Unit 4th” in STREAM to study the plastic problem and incorporate possible solutions.
After students gathered data, studied the problem and listened to speakers from the Corpus Christi community they created PowerPoint presentations, an iMovie, wrote brochures, completed interviews and invented a game to increase awareness in the school community.
In their presentations, they shared many ideas that could be put into practice to become part of the solution for this epic problem.
The exhibit includes photos, a display of six boxes and two, 5.5 foot hanging chandeliers, created from 503 water bottles. The art installation was presented in the youth center to coincide with the talent show.
Enhanced Reading students involved in “The Plastic Unit 4th” were fourth graders Jack Castillo, Joaquin Galloway, Reid Halespeska, Madison Payne, Caroline Speed and Madelyn Taylor; fifth graders Abby Bippert, Nick Capetillo, Jonah Dulin, Lillian Morrison, Parker Pruett, Garrett Ramos, Jackson Ramus, Damian Salazar, Katelyn Shull, Jessa Smith, Isabella Taylor, Ava Villegas and Thomas Waggnor; and sixth graders Edward Arnolds, Kaitlyn Claire Heath, Morgan Kemp, Audrina Leon, Carson Pape, Anika Smith and Addison Walters.