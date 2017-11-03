‘Santos’ exhibit at Art Center

by David Reichenbacher, Contributor







These Elsie Gaertner Reichenbacher mosaics will be displayed at the Art Center of Corpus Christi on Nov. 8-Dec. 2.

Contributed photos

From Nov. 8-Dec. 2 the Art Center of Corpus Christi will open a new show celebrating religious art. Elsie Gaertner Reichenbacher, of Elsieland Mosaics, will be presenting a celebration of adoration and praise through religious icons in stained glass. Although she is primarily known for her works with mosaicked guitars and other musical instruments, religious art has become her true passion.

This new exhibit offers several depictions of Jesus and Mary, including Our Lady of Sorrows, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of Czestochowa, along with many saints such as St. Pius X, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph, St. Cecelia and others.

In addition to the mosaic icons there will be mosaicked guitars, crosses and sculptures on exhibit, as well as a mosaic of the Corpus Christi Cathedral, where Reichenbacher sings in the Pontifical Chorale every week, sharing her musical talents in her ministry as well. In fact, the choir room at the Cathedral displays two of her works: a portrait of St. Cecelia, the patron saint of musicians, as well as a mosaic plaque listing former choir members who have joined the heavenly choir.

She has used her musical talent in ministry for many years, both at the Cathedral and on music teams for religious retreats. Her ministry of praising God through her art started in 2010, when she was commissioned by filmmaker Reagan Johnson to create a mosaic icon of Jesus for the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The making of this mosaic, which took a little more than two weeks, was filmed by Johnson and then featured in the 2011 Stewardship Appeal, which was shown at every Mass in every church in the diocese.

The mosaic, fittingly entitled “Corpus Christi”, shows Jesus with a serene and humble expression in earth tones, but he is surrounded with a halo of shimmering gold and azure jewels. That mosaic, along with two more that she created for the 2012 and 2013 Stewardship Appeals, are on display on the third floor of the Chancery Office.

Reichenbacher’s goal is to share her art throughout the diocese, and hopefully have some of her pieces placed in churches, not just in private collections. Each icon is a celebration of praise to God. She credits God for working through her.

“Each piece of glass was carefully placed with a prayer,” she said.

Her passion is to bring the ancient art form of mosaic into the present-day, breathing new life into Jesus, Mary and the saints with classical and folk art styles full of brilliant colors and reflections of light. This was confirmed in her heart when she traveled to Rome with the Cathedral Choir in 2015 and studied the mosaics in the galleries around the Vatican and the hundreds of churches around the city. She plans to travel to Barcelona next year to study the works of Gaudi.

Her goal is to continue to develop her craft so that she can leave a legacy of inspirational mosaic art here in South Texas.

Susie Grossman and Ligia Mendizabal will also show at the exhibit.

The works of Susie Grossman will also be on display at the art Center. Contributed photo

Grossman traveled the world as a young child. The vibrant colors of various customs and ways of dress made a lasting impression on her, and painting was her way of sharing. She has always thought the kitchen was the heart of the home.

“The very thought of cooking conveys love and giving, comfort and nurturing,” Grossman said. She started painting a series of kitchen Madonnas, hoping they would find their ways into kitchens everywhere.

St. Thomas More Church published her Madonna’s on their cookbook, "A Year of Mercy, Blessings from the Table". She is still painting angels, saints, Our Blessed Mother, Jesus, as well as Moses and Noah.

Mendizabal was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. She has been in the United States since 1994 and in Corpus Christi for the past 14 years. She has painted her entire life and is a member of the Watercolor Society of South Texas. She holds a degree in graphic design and is actively engaged in teaching watercolor in private lessons. Mendizabal has mastered most media, including oil, watercolor, acrylic and collage. She finds a special spiritual connection to religious art and a number of her religious works has received acclaim throughout Texas.

The opening Reception will be Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5-7 p.m. The Art Center is located at 100 North Shoreline Drive in Corpus Christi.