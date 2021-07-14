Save the date and celebrate Life

Corpus Christi Hope House and The Gabriel Project is hosting an evening of inspirational guest speakers, fine dining, and Christian fellowship.
The 32nd Annual Celebration for Life Fundraising Banquet will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Mansion Royal at 8001 South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi. The VIP Reception and Social for benefactors and sponsors begins at 6:15 p.m.
Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D., is the honored guest speaker. At Human Life International, Dr. Meaney traveled the world promoting the ‘Gospel of Life.” Dr. Meaney is currently the President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center and a subject matter expert on beginning and end of life issues. Dr. Meaney is the son of Dr. Francette Meaney, one of Hope House’s founding board members.
Corpus Christi Hope House provides shelter and assistance to women and their dependent children when faced with homelessness and a crisis pregnancy situation. The program allows clients to accept responsibility, to care for their children, further their education, obtain employment, permanent housing and become productive, self-sufficient members of our community with the support of our staff, volunteers and educational programs.
The Gabriel Project is a community outreach program for pregnant teenagers and women. They provide support and assistance to women, children, babies and families throughout the South Texas Coastal Bend, including diapers, baby wipes, clothing, miscellaneous baby items, furniture, appliances and referrals. They provide Life-skills and Parenting Seminars that are open to all members of the community.
Several Gabriel Project churches and faith-based groups of various denominations across the South Texas Coastal Bend area extend Hope House’s Gabriel Project Community Outreach Program by providing direct assistance and support to low-income pregnant women, single mothers and their children and babies in their local communities.
In 2020, Corpus Christi Hope House and The Gabriel Project served a record 10,083 women, children, families, and numerous babies. Consider purchasing a table, tickets, or an advertisement in the Banquet Program for your business, church, organization, or a special intention.
The banquet was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, which resulted in a significant operating budget shortfall. Your support will make this year’s event a huge success. For tickets and program advertisements, contact (361) 852-2273 or
office@cchopehouse.org.
Proceeds from this Banquet will benefit Corpus Christi Hope House and our Gabriel Project Community Outreach Program. Birthright of Corpus Christi disbanded last year. They were founded in 1980 and participated in every Celebration for Life Banquet. We send our thoughts and prayers to all the Birthright supporters and volunteers throughout the years that gave their time, talent, and treasure to assist women in crisis pregnancy situations and their babies, born and unborn.