Schoenstatt Boys Walk, offers sacrifices, prayers and petitions

June 21, 2017
The 48th Annual Schoenstatt Boys Walk, offering sacrifices, prayers and petitions to the Blessed Mother Thrice Admirable Queen & Victress of Schoenstatt, will take place on Saturday, July 8. One of the aims of the 42-mile walk is to encourage young men to a life of ministry.
Pope Francis has called young people to “not bury your talents, the gifts that God has given you. Do not be afraid to dream of great things.”
The walk will start at 5 a.m. at the Schoenstatt Wayside Shrine, located at 2309 Marguerite in Corpus Christi. The boys will arrive at the Confidentia Shrine in Lamar on Sunday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
E-mail a request for a registration form to
schcc@sbcglobal.net
.