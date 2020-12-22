Schoenstatt rosary group in Banquete inspired to deliver Christmas to homeless

Maria Teresa Reyna and Leticia Roman representatives of the Schoenstatt rosary group in Banquete will be delivering 327 beanies, socks and gloves to the homeless at the Mother Teresa Shelter on Christmas Day. All 17 women in the rosary group are from St. Michael the Archangel Parish.
Reyna has been a member of the Schoenstatt family for 39 years and founded the Shoenstatt rosary group in Banquete. Roman is nicknamed (by Reyna) as the “miracle lady.” She survived a horrible car accident that left her alive, but a punctured lung has made it difficult to breathe. Reyna says that Roman “continues to pray with the rosary group even though she has to stop after the third ‘Hail Mary.’ She is our miracle lady,” Reyna said.
Reyna says she knows in her heart that Divine Providence guided her because thoughts of delivering Christmas presents to the homeless shelter were revealed to her during a Holy Hour and then again on her 75th birthday. After announcing her thoughts to the group, they all agreed to help her. Reyna crocheted 75 beanies, and the ladies collected the other gifts. It took only three weeks.
Before the pandemic, the group would gather for prayer in different homes. The “Pilgrimage MTA” (Mother Thrice Admirable) would be carried reverently in a homemade box from house to house. Since May 14, the rosary group has been meeting only on their Facebook page, “Our Lady of Schoenstatt Rosary Group in Banquete.” Another member, Dolores Reyes, created the Facebook page. Every day the group prays the Divine Mercy chaplet at 3 p.m., a daily rosary at 6 p.m., and then another rosary on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Reyna first came to know about the Schoenstatt movement at a May Crowning and subsequently joined the Rosary Campaign in 1991 and has been very active in promoting praying the rosary ever since. Reyna started a Schoenstatt rosary group in Corpus Christi in the early 1990s and has helped many come to know Christ. She started a group in Austin, Houston and then in Banquete, where her phone is open 24/7 for all prayer intentions.
About the Schoenstatt Rosary Campaign see more at
schoenstatt-austin.us/rosary-campaign
This MTA Pilgrimage image has traveled from home to home in Banquete.
The Schoenstatt Rosary Campaign is an apostolate within the Movement. It initiates prayer, evangelization, and formation through the traveling pilgrim MTA shrine.
The rosary campaign began in 1950 when Deacon John Pozzobon, a member of the Schoenstatt Movement in Santa Maria, Brazil, received a Mother Thrice Admirable picture. Someone suggested that he take this MTA picture into the homes of many people. He accepted this idea as a holy task and special mission. For 35 years, Pozzobon took the MTA on pilgrimage in Southern Brazil. He walked a total of more than 87,000 miles and brought the picture of our Lady of Schoenstatt to a different family each day.
The Schoenstatt Rosary Campaign started in Texas in 1987. Each year, new missionaries are entrusted with a pilgrim image and form groups of families or individuals who will welcome the pilgrim MTA shrine into their homes. When Mary visits our homes, schools, parishes, or workplaces, she wants to serve our needs and intercede for miracles of inner transformation in our lives. She knows that we cannot travel easily to the great pilgrimage places in Lourdes, Fatima, Guadalupe, or Schoenstatt in Germany. Therefore, her motherly concern for us and her devotion to Christ urges her to come to us through the Schoenstatt Rosary Campaign.
Members of the Banquete Shoenstatt rosary group are Esperanza Ramirez, Hortencia Reyes, Elida Argentina, Lina Besignano, Rosa Gonzales, Leticia Roman, Dolores Reyes, Missy Castillo, Alice Luna, Margaret Leza, Rachel Nunez. Not pictured are Maria Teresa Reyna, Irma Castillo, Minerva Garza, Irma Romero, and Diana Ramirez.