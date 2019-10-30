Schoenstatt's celebrate diamond jubilee of Confidentia Shrine

Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary and the Schoenstatt Family of Texas hosted a celebration in honor of the 60
th Anniversary of the Confidentia Shrine in Lamar on Oct. 19. The event included a welcome, information, games, barbecue and ended with Bishop Michael Mulvey concelebrated Mass with Father Ray Yrlas, pastor of Sacred Heart in Rockport, Schoenstatt Father Christian Christiansen and Our Lady of Corpus Christi priest, Father John Gaffney, SOLT.
Sixty years ago, they had the great joy of consecrating the Schoenstatt Shrine in Lamar to the Mother Thrice Admirable and Queen of Schoenstatt. Since then countless people have visited the shrine to partake in the many miracles of grace that are offered there.
Pilgrims and Schoenstatt members from all over Texas traveled to Lamar to join in the festivities. Five buses of pilgrims joined in the festivities. The buses came from the valley, Corpus Christi, Laredo and Dallas.
“We are very grateful for all the support we received since “Harvey” that made this event possible and that the Schoenstatt Shrine can continue to be the beautiful place that the Blessed Mother has called into being 60 years ago,” Schoenstatt Sister M. Gloria Mauricio said.