Scholarship now available for Catholic laity

SAN ANTONIO—Catholic laymen and women pursuing a graduate degree in theology or religious studies, serve their church in a professional capacity must submit applications for the Rev. Msgr. Larry J. Droll Scholarship by September 14, 2020.
The $2,000 scholarship is awarded to candidates in need of tuition assistance.
“Today many dedicated Catholics, who are not ordained clergy or women religious, serve parishes as Parish Coordinators or Administrators, as Pastoral Associates, Directors of Religious Education, Youth Ministers, Liturgists, and many other roles,” said Msgr. Droll. “This scholarship can help provide the funds to earn an advanced educational degree in theology or religious studies that is often required for these positions.”
This scholarship is geared towards those who have already obtained their bachelor’s degree and who are either enrolled or wanting to enroll into any Catholic graduate school in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Mississippi. Applicants may also be enrolled in an extension program or the Catholic University of America School of Canon Law.
Applications may be found online at www.cliu.com under the “Giving Back” tab and then by clicking on “Faith-Based Scholarships”, contact the Communications Department at (210) 828-9921 or 1-800-262-2548 or by writing to Catholic Life Insurance, Attn: Communications Department, P.O. Box 659527, San Antonio, TX 78265-9527.
Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers life insurance, IRAs, and retirement annuities to individuals and businesses living in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi.