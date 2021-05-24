Scholarships now available for seminarians

SAN ANTONIO—Catholic Life Insurance is now accepting applications for the 2021 Msgr. Albert G. Henkes and Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben Scholarships. Two scholarships worth $2,000 each are awarded annually through each scholarship fund to help offset the tuition expenses of Roman Catholic seminarians. The deadline to apply is June 18, 2021.
Rev. Msgr. Stuebben Scholarship Fund
Established in 1994, the Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben Scholarship honors the late Rev. Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben, who served as Catholic Life’s Spiritual Advisor for eight years. Seminarians applying for this scholarship must attend Assumption Seminary in San Antonio. Approximately 22 dioceses throughout the United States send seminarians to study at Assumption Seminary where Msgr. Stuebben once served as Rector. Fifty-three seminarians have earned scholarships through this fund.
Rev. Msgr. Henkes Scholarship Fund
Established in 1987, The Msgr. Albert G. Henkes Scholarship honors the late Msgr. Henkes, who served as Catholic Life’s Spiritual Advisor for 27 years. The scholarship is open to any resident of Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi who has enrolled in a Roman Catholic Seminary anywhere throughout the world. Scholarships through this fund have been awarded to 86 seminarians to date.
Applications may be found online at www.cliu.com under “Giving Back” in the “Faith-Based Scholarships” section, by contacting the Communications Department at (210) 828-9921 or 1-800-262-2548, by sending an email to branch@cliu.com, or by writing to Catholic Life Insurance, Attn: Communications Department, P.O. Box 659527, San Antonio, TX 78265-9527.
About Catholic Life Insurance: Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers life insurance, IRAs, and retirement annuities to individuals and businesses living in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi.