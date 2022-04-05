Scholarships now available for seminarians

SAN ANTONIO—Catholic Life Insurance is now accepting applications for the 2022 Msgr. Henkes and Msgr. Stuebben Seminarian scholarships. Two scholarships valued at $2,000 each are awarded annually to help offset the tuition expenses of those entering the Roman Catholic priesthood. The deadline to apply is June 15, 2022.
Msgr. Stuebben Seminarian Scholarship
Established in 1994, the Msgr. Stuebben Seminarian Scholarship honors the late Rev. Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben, who served as Catholic Life’s Spiritual Advisor for eight years. Seminarians applying for this scholarship must attend Assumption Seminary in San Antonio. Approximately 22 dioceses throughout the United States send seminarians to study at Assumption Seminary where Msgr. Stuebben once served as Rector. Fifty-three seminarians have earned scholarships through this fund.
Msgr. Henkes Seminarian Scholarship
Established in 1987, The Msgr. Henkes Scholarship honors the late Rev. Msgr. Albert George Henkes, who served as Catholic Life’s Spiritual Advisor for 27 years. The scholarship is open to any resident of Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi who has enrolled in a Roman Catholic Seminary anywhere throughout the world. Scholarships through this fund have been awarded to eighty-six seminarians to date.
Applications may be found online at www.cliu.com under “Giving Back”. You may also contact the Communications Department at branch@cliu.com, P.O. Box 659527, San Antonio, TX 78265-9527 or 210-828-9921/800-262-2548.
About Catholic Life Insurance: Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers life insurance, retirement and Medicare supplement products to individuals and businesses living in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi