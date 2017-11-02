Firefighter talks to students about cancer

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level students were visited by Corpus Christi Fire Department first responder Jose Gonzalez who rode in on a pink fire truck to speak to students about cancer awareness on Oct. 30.



Gonzalez, represented Corpus Christi Firefighters Cancer Awareness Relief Effort (C.A.R.E.), which is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting local Coastal Bend families affected by cancer. He discussed with students the various types of cancers and how the organization acquired the "Pink Truck." Students were also given a tour of the bright vehicle.