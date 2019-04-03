School celebrates their namesake with parade and pep rally

St. Patrick School students dressed in Irish green hats, tights, shirts, headbands and skirts paraded around the school grounds as they celebrated their patron saint with a St. Patrick Day Parade and Pep Rally on March 8.
Pastor, Msgr. Roger Smith began with a prayer then led students in front of the church and school on Alameda, while staff and parents cheered and watched as each class of students walked by.
After the parade, students sang the Irish Blessing Song and watched performances by St. John Paul II High School band, drill team and cheerleaders and the Gildea School of Irish Dancers.