School leaders attend a Marketing Seminar

December 16, 2016
Representatives from Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi attended a one-day seminar at Ss. Cyril & Methodius' Msgr. Kasper Hall on Dec. 9.
The seminar, led by Wendi M. Williams, Assistant Superintendent for Advancement and Enrollment Management from the Archdiocese of Washington, offered a Marketing Tool Kit to be used by school leaders to market their schools.
The Marketing Tool Kit addressed the following topics:
- Enrollment Management and Marketing
- Knowing Your Niche-Marketing Your Strengths
- Recruitment and Retention
- Creating a Marketing Plan
- Communication and Public Relations
- A How To Marketing Tool Kit
"This seminar served as in important second layer and in depth “How To” Seminar as a follow up to our last Spring Marketing Professional Development Training," Superintendent Dr. Rosemary Henry, said.