School leaders attend a Marketing Seminar

Enrollment Management and Marketing

Knowing Your Niche-Marketing Your Strengths

Recruitment and Retention

Creating a Marketing Plan

Communication and Public Relations

A How To Marketing Tool Kit

Representatives from Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi attended a one-day seminar at Ss. Cyril & Methodius' Msgr. Kasper Hall on Dec. 9.The seminar, led by Wendi M. Williams, Assistant Superintendent for Advancement and Enrollment Management from the Archdiocese of Washington, offered a Marketing Tool Kit to be used by school leaders to market their schools.The Marketing Tool Kit addressed the following topics:"This seminar served as in important second layer and in depth “How To” Seminar as a follow up to our last Spring Marketing Professional Development Training," Superintendent Dr. Rosemary Henry, said.