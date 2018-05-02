Schools attend new emergency operations workshop

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Principals, teachers, and diocesan personnel attended a safety workshop on the new Emergency Operations Plan being implemented in all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi on May 1. John Michael Keyes, founder of the I Love You Guys Foundation, gave a presentation on Standard Response Protocol, Standard Reunification Method and an Introduction to Incident Command Systems.



These one-day "train-the-trainer sessions," hosted by the Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Catholic Schools, were designed to help familiarize participants with protocols to take back to their schools. See more on this story in the July issue of the South Texas Catholic.





