School leaders gather for Professional Development Day

Teachers, staff members and school leaders from all 18 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi gathered together for a Professional Development Day at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center on Nov. 10. Tracy Welliver, an international presenter, showed teachers how their strengths may serve to guide and direct their best energies in serving their students and communities.School staff members participated in identifying strengths and maximizing those specific strengths in their ministry in Catholic schools in order to “form the hearts and minds of our youth,” School Superintendent Rosemary Henry said.“Our school communities were inspired and eager to integrate the new learning in classrooms with students,” Dr. Henry said.The day began with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey.