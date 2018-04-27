Schools participate in Academic Contest

Some Catholic schools students competed at the Spring Academic Contest sponsored by Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School on April 21. The contest was an opportunity for students to freshen up their skills and review their knowledge in Math and Writing. The schools that participated were Most Precious Blood, St. Patrick, Incarnate Word Academy Elementary, St. Pius X, Ss. Cyril & Methodius and St. Anthony in Robstown.



In Mathematics, students had to answer 45 multiple-choice problems and in Writing, students were given a topic and had to create a sample of their writing in 45 minutes.



First-grade contest winners in Mathematics were: Noah Davis from Incarnate Word Academy who won first place; Nicholas Vargas from St. Pius X who won second place; Jose Tiller from St. Patrick who won third place; Ava Bridwell from St. Patrick who won fourth place; Adelina Gonzalez from St. Anthony in Robstown who won fifth place; and Eli Barton from St. Patrick and Deaton Trodden from Incarnate Word Academy who won sixth place.



Second-grade contest winners in Mathematics were: William Higdon from St. Patrick who won first place; Loa Fabela from St. Patrick who won second place; Dylan Bryan from St. Pius X who won third place; Arden Lerma from St. Pius X who won fourth place; Lizzie Leyba and George Roberts from St. Pius X who won fifth place; and Maddox Jennings from Incarnate Word Academy who won sixth place.



Third-grade contest winners in Mathematics were: Paul Delgado from St. Pius X who won first place; Fowler Cable from St. Patrick who won second place; Alex Cabuya from St. Patrick who won third place; Jack Castillo from St. Pius X who won fourth place; Erin McDaniel from Incarnate Word Academy who won fifth place; and Kira Luna from Incarnate Word Academy who won sixth place.



Fourth-grade contest winners in Mathematics were: Kameron Fernandez from Incarnate Word Academy who won first place; Cyrus Damari from Incarnate Word Academy who won second place; Claire Higdon from St. Patrick who won third place; Andrew Castillo from Most Precious Blood, Sebastian Dionio from St. Patrick and Damian Salazar from St. Pius X who won fourth place; Jesse Smith from St. Pius X who won fifth place; and Lilly Morrison from St. Pius X who won sixth place.



Fifth-grade contest winners in Mathematics were: Ethan Rodriguez from Most Precious Blood who won first place; Julia Deluca from Incarnate Word Academy who won second place; Jude Nerios and Rainna Patel from Incarnate Word Academy who won third place; Matthew Briones from Most Precious Blood, Chloe Hurtado from Patrick and Taylor Schaet from Incarnate Word Academy who won fourth place. Carson Pape from St. Pius X, Teresa Pham from Precious Blood who won fifth place; and Camila Vasquez from St. Patrick who won sixth place.



First-grade winners in Writing were: Noah Davis from Incarnate Word Academy who won first place; Adelina Gonzalez from St. Anthony who won second place; Isabella Martinez from St. Anthony who won third place; Michael Kellogg from Incarnate Word Academy who won fourth place; Elaina Salazar from St. Pius X who won fifth place; and Caroline Bartek from St. Pius X who won sixth place.



Second-grade winners in Writing were: Tobin Hilliard from Incarnate Word Academy who won first place; Sofia Porter from St. Pius X who won second place; Aaron Gonzalez from St. Anthony and Brielle Vasquez St. Pius X who won third place; Lizzie Leyba from St. Pius X who won fourth place; Dylan Bryan from St. Pius X who won fifth place; and Joslynn McLaughlin from Incarnate Word Academy who won sixth place.



Third-grade winners in Writing were: Reid Halepeska from St. Pius X who won first place; Jack Castillo from St. Pius X who won second place; Reihna Arias from St. Anthony who won third place; Erm McDaniel from Incarnate Word Academy who won fourth place; Sybilla Ross from Incarnate Word Academy who won fifth place; and Maria Jose Villegas from St. Anthony who won sixth place.



Fourth-grade winners in Writing were: Lilly Morrison and Parker Pruett from St. Pius X who won first place; Madyson Guzman from Ss. Cyril & Methodius and Jessa Smith from St. Pius X who won second place; Damian Salazar from St. Pius X who won third place; Kameron Fernandez from Incarnate Word Academy who won fourth place; Madison Jennings from Incarnate Word Academy who won fifth place; and Brooke Garcia from Ss. Cyril & Methodius who won sixth place.



Fifth-grade winners in Writing were: Kate Connor from St. Pius X who won first place; Merary Palomino from Ss. Cyril & Methodius who won second place; Anika Smith from St. Pius X who won third place; Rainna Patel from Incarnate Word Academy who won fourth place; Morgan Kemp from St. Pius X who won fifth place; and Addison Walters from St. Pius X who won sixth place.















