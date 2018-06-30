Schools ramp up emergency protocol

by Luisa Buttler ,Correspondent



“I Love U Guys” Foundation, John-Michael Keyes





The Office of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi has ramped up its efforts to keep its 18 campuses, 2,953 students, and 312 full and part-time faculty and staff safe from harm with the implementation of a standardized Emergency Operations Plan. The plan, which rolled out in the 2017-2018 school year, outlines actions to mitigate, respond and recover from emergency situations – situations not confined to a disaster like hurricanes, fires and gas leaks, but also includes dangers like shootings, other threats of bodily harm and bullying.

“Catholic schools are committed and dedicated to ensuring safe and secure Christ-centered environments,” said Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools. “To save one life or to protect one from potential injury is immeasurable. We must do all we can, within our capability and human power, to learn, equip ourselves with knowledge, intervene and act swiftly.”

In the past, each school in the Diocese developed its own individual plan for dealing with emergencies, but this recent intentional focus on school safety has brought about a multi-step standardized template for every local Catholic school to follow.

Goals 1 and 2 of the 8 step program were introduced to school employees this spring. The focus of the first goal was to implement an immediate action for security, including the creation of a School Safety Team at each campus, comprised of Educational School Advisory Council members, teachers, administrators, staff and local officials. The initial goal also included a renewed effort to secure all campus doors, to practice safety drills and to develop a proposal for utilizing an armed officer or security guard to patrol school grounds. The second goal was to integrate the “Standard Response Protocol (SRP) K-12,” a program designed by the School Safety Center at Texas State University in conjunction with the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

“Our Diocesan Health Coordinator researched many programs,” said Henry. “After studying the merits, resources and curriculum, we realized this was the best fit for our schools, communities, students and staff.”

On May 1, principals, teachers, and other diocesan personnel attended a safety workshop led by the founder of the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, John-Michael Keyes. Keyes, along with his wife Ellen, designed the “I Love U Guys” program after the September 2006 death of their daughter, Emily, during a school shooting in Platte Canyon High School, located west of Denver, Colorado. During the 2006 event when Emily and six other girls were held hostage, John-Michael text Emily the message, “R U OK?” Emily responded with the texts: “I love you guys” and “I love u guys. k?” Emily was ultimately shot and killed by the 53-year old gunman, who then fatally turned the gun on himself.

Keyes gave a presentation on Standard Response Protocol and the Standard Reunification Method. The Standard Response Protocol included four clear and concise action words that can be used in a variety of incidents or emergencies: Lockout, Lockdown, Evacuate and Shelter. The Standard Reunification Method introduced a practical method to unite students with parents after an evacuation or crisis. Keyes also gave a talk introducing the structure of an Incident Command System.

“For well-developed and executed plans to be embedded in a school culture, ongoing and consistent professional development must take place,” said Henry. “Engagement, training, awareness, development of standards and drill and practice are required. Also, our students will engage in ongoing practice drills for all emergency situations. They too will come to understand that there is no substitute for preparation and planning.”

The diocese has since invited local law enforcement agencies and other emergency organizations to tour each of the campuses for consultation and suggestions for escape routes, and other safety routines. These valuable partnerships enrich safety planning and enable the Office of Catholic Schools to cultivate essential community networks, says Henry.

Goal 3 of the Emergency Operations Plan includes setting standards for the plan in a variety of different situations from bomb threats to shootings to medical emergencies, while goal 4 includes aligning each campus with an emergency structure that is in full cooperation with local EMS, police, fire and city and county officials. Goal 5 consists of the creation of a “Safe School Alert Reporting System” which will encourage students to report problematic behaviors, such as bullying, self-harm, suicidal ideations, drug use, threats of violence, and more.

“If we attend to the wounded hearts of hurting youth, it sets a good example for all of God’s grace and compassion,” said Henry. “We must continue to transform the struggling adolescent; the pain riddled elementary child and the forgotten middle school student into a messenger of hope, faith and most of all, love.”

The next extensive training diocese employees are slated for is on August 2. Jodee Blanco, one of the country’s pre-eminent voices on the subject of bullying, will be presenting on “Bullying Intervention and How to Save a Child in Crisis.” Blanco is a survivor, expert, activist and a New York Times best-selling author. Other topics of the upcoming training session include “Internet Crime Awareness and Internet Safety Strategies,” “Civilian Response to Active Threat Event” and “Surviving an Active Shooter Event,” “Emotional Credibility in Communication,” and “Recognizing Mental Health Issues, Depression, Self-Harm, Drugs, Boundary Issues and Threats of Violence.”

“Children are our greatest gifts,” said Henry, “They have been entrusted to our care and we are called to provide safe and secure environments for the future leaders of our city, state, country and world.”