Scout project corrects erosion and raises funds for Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School

Joseph Afuso from St. Patrick’s Troop 162 presents a check to Delia Rosenbaum, Vice Principal of Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School.
Joseph's Eagle Scout project was to correct erosion and landscape the courtyard at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School. Excess funds raised and presented to Rosenbaum on Feb. 27.
The Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick Parish sponsor two great scouting programs that have been in existence for over 50 years. St. Patrick Parish presently has the largest troop in the Laguna Madre Scouting District.
Boy Scouting is dedicated to developing boys into better Christians and citizens, training them to be leaders in the community, and preparing them for the responsibilities of adult life.