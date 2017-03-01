St. Pius Boy Scout Troop celebrates 50 years



Boy Scout Troop 157, chartered to St. Pius X Parish, celebrated 50 years of scouting on Sunday Feb. 5, beginning with Mass, followed by fellowship and a luncheon at the Parish Hall. Past Troop leaders were recognized at the luncheon.



Troop 157 was chartered October 1965 with eight scouts. Over the years, more than 2,000 scouts have been a part of the troop. In 1972, Edward “Eddie” Kollaja was the first scout from Troop 157 to become an Eagle Scout. Since then, 125 have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.



Over the years, the scouts from Troop 157 have consistently earned the Religious Emblems Ad Altare Dei (to the altar of God) and the Pope Pius XII awards. On several occasions they have completed the requirements as a troop to earn the Pope Paul VI award, an award that very few Scouting units earn.



“The teachings embodied in the Scout oath and Scout law help boys grow into a good person if they follow them. That is the challenge Scout leaders have as they encourage the boys in the aspects of Scouting ascending in rank, earning merit badges that prepare them for life, learning leadership and at the same time keeping Scouting fun and rewarding,” said Arthur “Art” Kaler, Chartered Organization Representative of Boy Scout Troop 157.