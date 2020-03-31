Seamen Center’s ecumenical ministry honors chaplain

Quentin Williams (second to the left) had been a chaplain for many years.
He continued boarding ships into his 80s. This year, he will be 97.
Contributed photo
The Corpus Christi International Seamen’s Center held their traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration while celebrating 45 years of service to foreign and domestic merchant seamen.
“We are honoring Quentin Williams, a longtime chaplain who continued boarding ships into his 80s. This year, he will be 97. He’s a great guy,” said Sharon Emerson, executive director of the Corpus Christi International Seamen’s Center.
The celebration took place at the Seamen Center located on 1501 Mesquite Street in Heritage Park on March 12.
More than 90% of world trade is carried by sea, providing work to 1.5 million seafarers. When a seafarer reaches a Port, some of them leave the ship to go into town for relaxation; others may not be allowed to leave the ship.
The Seamen’s Center is a ministry of presence. Many seafarers come from predominantly Catholic countries. Still, the Apostleship of the Sea, which is a membership organization, works closely with other denominations to provide for the spiritual needs of all seafarers. The Corpus Christi International Seamen’s Center is a “home away from home” for foreign and domestic merchant seafarers visiting and working in the Port of Corpus Christi.
Bishop Michael Mulvey appointed Father Roy Kalayil, pastor of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, and Deacon Richard Longoria from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Church as chaplains for the center through the Apostleship of the Sea ministry in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
The Center needs additional chaplains and ship visitors. If you would like to join this ministry, call Deacon Richard Longoria at (361) 446-2291 or Chaplain Tom Reilly at (361) 510-5639. For more information about the International Seamen’s Center visit, www.corpuschristiseamenscenter.org.