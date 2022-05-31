Second graders showcase a World of Nations in First Annual Culture Fair

A world of dynamic and diverse cultures was creatively showcased by second graders at St. Pius X Catholic School recently, during the school’s first annual Culture Fair. School Principal Beth Hinojosa said the event was a great success and allowed the students to gain hands-on knowledge about a specific country they chose to feature.
“The students needed to learn more about other cultures around the world and this was the perfect way for them to learn not only about the specific country they featured but also learn from their peers at the same time,” she said.
Each student created an educational trifold board and provided cultural items related to their countries, like clothing, artifacts, and games. Attendees at the fair could ask questions at each board, see the traditional dress of various countries, and even sample traditional food. The countries represented included: Jamaica, Austria, Egypt, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine, Israel, Czech Republic, India, Germany, Canada, Greece, Cuba, Australia, England, Japan, France, and Mexico.