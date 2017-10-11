Secular Franciscans celebrate saint’s Feast Day



Secular Franciscans, from left, Dave Dysarz, Jane Krone, Jane Dysarz, Lillian Gasca, Bob Conces, Liz Conces, Rene Moraida and Mary Jo Matthews joined students at the Newman Center for lunch. Also participating, but not pictured, was Patsy Philipps.



On Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis, Secular Franciscans in Corpus Christi took lunch to students at the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Newman Center. The Secular Franciscans wanted to show their support to Catholic students and share the feast of St. Francis with them.Anyone desiring to help at the Newman Center should contact Amy Barragree at abarragree@diocesecc.org for information. The Center is always in need of folks to bring lunch to the students after the 12:15 p.m. Wednesday Mass, Secular Franciscan Patsy Cueva Philipps said.

