Seismic worship and fun at the Middle School Youth Spectacular

Youth from the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in the Middle School Youth Spectacular 2019, “ASH–Always Seek Him,” at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds on March 3. The day was dedicated to fun, faith, games and talks.
Throughout the day, music, praise and worship was provided by United Through Faith band from Sacred Heart Church in Mathis. Laughter was the result of the ice breaker games introduced by the new director of Youth Ministry for the diocese, Zach Everett. There were talks and break times with huge bounce houses and seismic fun.
Bishop Michael Mulvey and Father James Stembler, Vicar General led the day's prayers, adoration and concelebrated the youth Mass.
The afternoon keynote address was given by Father Peter Martinez, who encouraged students to stay connected to Christ and through Him reach their fullest potential.
Bishop Mulvey gave a talk on being loved by God and loving God. “You’re awesome,” he told the crowd of youth. If Pope Francis were to ask him about the middle school-aged youth in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Bishop Mulvey said he would tell him, “they love God, because every day He tells them who they are. They find the beauty of themselves in God’s love.”