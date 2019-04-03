Seismic worship and fun at the Middle School Youth Spectacular

Three-hundred and eighty-five people including youth from the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in the Middle School Youth Spectacular 2019, “ASH–Always Seek Him,” at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds on March 3. The day was dedicated to fun, faith, games and talks.
Throughout the day, music, praise and worship were provided by United Through Faith band from Sacred Heart Church in Mathis. Laughter was the result of the ice breaker games introduced by the new director of Youth Ministry for the diocese, Zach Everett. There were talks and break times with huge bounce houses and seismic fun.
Bishop Michael Mulvey and Father James Stembler, Vicar General led the day’s prayers, adoration and concelebrated the youth Mass.
The afternoon keynote address was given by Father Peter Martinez, who encouraged students to stay connected to Christ and through Him reach their fullest potential.
Bishop Mulvey gave a talk on being loved by God and loving God. “You’re awesome,” he told the crowd of youth. He said that if Pope Francis were to ask him about the middle school-aged youth in the Diocese of Corpus Christi he would tell him, “they love God because every day He tells them who they are. They find the beauty of themselves in God’s love.”
Welcome Zachary Everett
the new Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry. He comes to us from St. Philip the Apostle Parish, where he worked in Youth Ministry for four years, and before that worked in Youth Ministry in Pittsburgh.
Everett is a Texas native and convert to the Catholic faith through the persistent invitation of a high school friend and an experience of the Eucharist at a retreat at Franciscan University in Steubenville. He is a graduate of Franciscan University and is currently studying there for a master’s degree in Catechesis and Evangelization. He has a heart for ministry which was bolstered by his time ministering in Honduras with the Missioners of Christ, where he asked his wife to marry him.
Everett is ready to jump into this ministry with both feet. He wants to make sure that the parishes feel supported in their youth ministry programs and to help with whatever he can. Ministry is his passion - he sometimes can’t sleep at night thinking of all the ways to do it better! It is exciting to him that he is coming into a program where the youth and the local leaders are already energized and excited for the work. He is ready to serve.
According to Everett, a number of teens and adult volunteers said how much they enjoyed the day. “The one thing that stands out to me the most is the need for us as a Diocese to invest more in Middle School Youth Ministry.
“Many of these teens are dealing with problems that we did not have to face as Middle School teens. There is a hunger for more of the faith and we need to work to better provide opportunities in our parishes for these young people to grow in their relationship with God before they get to high school.
“There were a number of teens who told me they were struggling with family issues, but they are trying to rely on God for support. There is an openness to God and the faith that does not always remain in their lives after they enter high school.”
Photos by Adel Sauceda,
South Texas Catholic