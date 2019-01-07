Teachers draft plans to improve student scores

by South Texas Catholic

Ss. Cyril and Methodius teachers analyzed testing results and drafted plans with their colleagues to improve teaching and learning in the classrooms on a Professional Development Data Seminar on Jan. 4.



Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, presented teachers with student group profiles and achievement results. Through data analysis of student performance on standardized testing, teachers learn the strengths of each child as well as areas that need improvement in subjects areas including Reading, Spelling, Mathematics, Social Studies and Science.



"This information is helpful to teachers and enables teachers to accelerate and enrich content and learning. Data analysis also may identify the need to re-teach, incorporate drill and practice in subject areas and to ensure the students have achieved a foundation for future learning and more complex and rigorous activities," Dr. Henry said.

All of the Catholic school principals received a presentation review of students’ standardized testing performance in August 2018.

Ss. Cyril and Methodius’s principal Lillie Samaniego wanted to ensure her teachers understand the student testing results to help students improve in achievement scores and in testing performance. This goal was set as part of the school’s Strategic Planning Process.

