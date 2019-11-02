Seminarian gives thanks for his pastoral year

Seminarian Carlos De La Rosa is living out his pastoral year at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Teaching RCIA classes is one of his many duties.
Adel Sauceda | STC
Under the direction of Silvas, the cathedral RCIA class and two assistants, Orfie Hernandez and Nellie Serna, discussed a Sunday reading from the Gospel, Luke 17:11-19. According to the reading, Jesus healed ten lepers, but only one came back to thank him. Silvas encouraged the catechumens and candidates to talk about what they were grateful for and to consider the obstacles keeping them from being grateful.
Silvas says Cathedral parishioners are always eager to learn more about their faith and they selflessly display the joy that it inspires. “I find joy in working with people, and I’m happy being there for them at whatever stage in their life,” he said.
Other than teaching RCIA, Silvas is involved in a wide variety of activities that include helping parishioners with sacramental preparation and teaching Religious Education, second-year confirmation. He organizes altar servers, lectors and Eucharistic ministers. He also organizes funerals, quinceañeras, holds a communion service at Trinity Towers, gives reflections and chooses wedding liturgies.
Silvas’ days are not only filled with plenty to do; they are also rife with challenges. One of his biggest challenges is learning how to be present to everyone to be an effective minister and guide. “As I learn about what is important to people, their issues and concerns quickly become just as important to me,” he said. “I want to make them feel welcomed as they encounter Christ.”
Serna, an RCIA assistant, describes Silvas as “a beautiful soul. “It’s been a real joy, getting to know him.” She has known Silvas since he was in high school. “He had obstacles,” Serna said. “I think that because of his upbringing, he has more compassion.”
Silvas comes from a blended family. He had four sets of grandparents and their parents. His parents each have children from other spouses. “It wasn’t easy. I was going back and forth between the households and having to meet the expectations of each household.” He is quick to add that both families support him 110%.
According to Silvas, growing up in that environment helped him be patient with people. “Even in our brokenness, great things can come from it. We don’t always know what people are going through, and sometimes they just need someone to listen in their pain and joy or just be with them. That’s why we have priests to remind them that God is with them.”
Both his grandmothers had a significant influence on his choice to be a priest. His grandmother on his mother’s side, lived with him, while he was growing up. He recalled that she had been a very simple lady. “She taught me how to be happy with the simple things in life and how to be joyful in just what you have.”
His grandmother on his father’s side gave him a strong sense of commitment through the example in her own marriage. “When my grandfather had a stroke, she cared for him for 15 years. She showed me how to give of yourself when you say, ‘I do.’ It’s just like in the Church you’re not always going to have great experiences,” he said. “There will be times that are trying and challenging – but you don’t give up.”
The parish’s collective commitment to its spiritual journey also fuels Silvas’ own prayerful devotion and deeply felt thankfulness for all the blessings his pastoral year has brought upon him.
For Silvas the call to service is also a call to commitment, and commitment is strengthened by compassion, determination, and endurance as he continues his journey to the priesthood.
“Ultimately, I am thankful to God for the way he is present in all of my experiences,” Silvas said. “I also give thanks for all of the situations and opportunities of my pastoral year.”
The pastoral year usually falls between the second and third years of theological studies.
For Silvas and many other seminarians, the pastoral year is a unique opportunity to get a firsthand look at the day-to-day demands of parish life.
After living out his pastoral year, which began in June and will continue until May 2020, Silvas will be going back to get his master’s in theology at the Theological College, the national seminary of The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C.
(Mary Cottingham contributed to this story)
Seminarian Charles Silvas, center teaches RCIA class during his pastoral year at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Adults in the class pictured in the back row, from left are Rene Martinez, Amanda Martinez, Anastacio Martinez Jr., Orfie Hernandez (assistant), Silvas, Jamie Villanueva, Rockford Gudim, Nellie Serna (assistant) and Stephanie Martinez. Pictured in the front row, from left are Joanna Castillo, Alberto Rincon, Olga Castillo and Melinda Gudim. Those also in the class, but not pictured are Tomas Martinez, Victoria Morrow, Ricardo Sandoval, Frankie Santiago, Lisbeth Santiago and Esveri Cantu.
