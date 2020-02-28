Seminarian reflects on ad limina visit

Pope Francis gives Seminarian Raymond Pendleton a rosary as Bishop Michael Mulvey and Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody look on during Bishop Mulvey’s ad limina visit to the Vatican Jan. 20.
L’Osservatore Romano
When I saw the bishops of our region, venerate the tombs of Ss. Peter and Paul, I recognized something familiar about them. The way they gathered and prayed together reminded me of the twelve apostles gathering together in the New Testament.
It was like the memory of the apostles displayed in “a very real way,” right before my eyes! I believe this was God increasing their love and respect for each other.
Many people say the Holy Land brings the Sacred Scripture to life. I do not doubt for even a second that there is something powerful about walking where Christ himself walked and where he died for our salvation.
Pope Francis is the successor of St. Peter, on whom Christ built his Church. As the first pope, Peter was head of the apostles, who were also bishops. The apostles were not only under Peter, but they were with him.
I was not present at the bishops’ meeting with the Holy Father, but I had the privilege of meeting him. Bishop Mulvey had invited me to an audience with him a few days before.
When this brief personal encounter with him occurred, I was nervous. It happened so quickly that I was not sure whether I was speaking in Spanish or Italian when I greeted him. I remember that he was smiling, and his handshake was firm. He looked me in the eyes and gave me a rosary.
After Bishop Mulvey introduced me to Pope Francis, he joined other bishops from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas in preparation for their meeting.
I appreciate the significance of the visit. The visit with the pope was no different than when the apostles were called to be in communion with Peter.
All bishops are different. They have different personalities, opinions and ideas. However, they also have something in common; they are successors of the apostles that Jesus Christ himself had chosen from among the people.
Before studying in Rome, I did not know the importance of these visits. I only knew that bishops sometimes had to meet with the Holy Father in Rome to discuss things. Now I know differently. The primary reason for these visits is not just to have a meeting with the Holy Father; the primary reason is charity.
It’s important to remember that Christ left us his Church as a sign of his great love for us. He gave us his apostles; he gave us Peter and Paul, who were also instruments of God’s love for us. It is in the Church we receive the Eucharist, which strengthens our life in Christ and makes us holy. Rome can remind us of this reality.
Raymond Pendleton is a seminarian from the Diocese of Corpus Christi. He is currently studying at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy.