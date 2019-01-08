Seminarians gathered for a day of reflection with Bishop Mulvey

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Seminarians of the Diocese of Corpus Christi were treated to an evening of praying, socializing, dining, gift giving and well-wishing at the Advent Day of Reflection and Dinner with Bishop Michael Mulvey.



The seminarians met with Bishop Mulvey, Vocations Director Father Romeo Salinas and Assistant Vocations Director Bob Cummings at his residence on Dec. 18. Bishop Mulvey began the meeting with prayer and fatherly advice and gifted them all with a book written by Pope St. Paul VI entitled, “Prophet and Pilgrim of Peace.”



The group continued their evening at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel where they had vespers with Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration otherwise known as “Pink Sisters.” Bishop Mulvey and Father John J. Feminelli concelebrated Mass, followed by a social hour in the convent. The sisters provided seminarians with homemade cookies and drinks while conversing with them behind their permanent enclosure.



In the final hours of the evening, the group traveled to St. Philip the Apostle Parish Hall, where they were given a fine dining experience with their families and friends. Food was provided by the parish’s ACTS groups for the second year in a row and seminarians mingled with parishioners, families and Serra Club members, who provided seminarians with a Christmas gift.



Seminarians and transitional deacons from the Diocese of Corpus Christi are Deacon Richard Gutierrez, currently in his last semester at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio; Deacon Ramiro Regalado Jr. also in his final semester at Theological College in Washington D. C.; Carlos De La Rosa, Charles Silvas and Michael Golla at Theological College in Washington D. C.; Daniel Flores and Thomas Swierc at Saint Mary Seminary in Houston; Raymond Pendleton at Pontifical North American College in Europe; Luis Gerardo Lozano Jr. at Holy Trinity in Irving; Ruben Riojas, Aaron Matthew Lugo, Matthew Carlos Perales and Michael James Winterroth at St. Joseph Seminary in Louisiana.



At the end of the evening, new discerners were introduced by their pastor Msgr. Laurence White from Ss. Cyril & Methodius.